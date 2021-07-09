Fireworks thrown at yeshiva students in upstate New York

A package of fireworks was thrown out of a moving vehicle at a group of yeshiva students in upstate New York on Sunday.

The incident took place in the small hamlet of Round Top. It was caught on a video shared to Twitter by the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council (OJPAC).

The fireworks can be seen being thrown from a passing black pickup truck at the students.

One of the people in the vehicle also allegedly yelled expletives at children of the staff in a second video.

A representative for the yeshiva told OJPAC that they had filed a report with the Greene Country Sheriff’s Office.

The stopantisemtism.org organization identified the yeshiva as Yeshiva Meor Hatalmud located in Brooklyn, New York.

“Hopefully, law enforcement will determine the motive behind this attack,” OJPAC tweeted. “There are plenty of places in Greene County from where to launch fireworks in a safe way other than throwing it at teen Hasidic Yeshiva students and at the staff’s young children.”

The New York/New Jersey chapter of the ADL condemned the incident in a statement.

“ADL is disturbed & horrified to learn of this apparent anti-Semitic attack targeting a Yeshiva in Round Top NY,” they said. “We look forward to the results of the Sheriff's investigation. Our hearts are w/ those who experienced this scary incident & we are grateful no one was seriously injured.”