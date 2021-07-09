President Isaac Herzog: Jihan Sadat worked for peace

Israel's new President, Isaac Herzog, sends his condolences to Egypt regarding the passing of Jihan Sadat, widow of former Egyptian president Anwar Sadat.

"I was saddened to hear of the passing of Jihan Sadat, widow of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat. Jihan joined her husband during his historic visit in Jerusalem & courageously stood by President Sadat’s side during his relentless work for peace with the State of Israel. She continued to promote the cause of peace for many more years. On behalf of the State of Israel, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the President of Egypt and the Egyptian people."



Defense Minister Gantz sends his consolations as well, saying "I would like to offer my condolences to the people of Egypt over the loss of Jehan Sadat, wife of the late President, visionary and champion of peace, Anwar Sadat. It was Sadat who paved the way for peace between Israel and Egypt and we are committed to deepening this partnership."

President Herzog spoke today (July 9) with the Egyptian Ambassador, Khaled Azmi, and conveyed his condolences to the Egyptian people regarding the death of the widow of former Egyptian President Jihan Sadat.