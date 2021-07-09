Holy Jewish books uncovered in rubble of Surfside condominium

Rescue workers at the site of the Surfside, Florida, collapse

Recovery teams operating at the site of the Surfside, Florida, condominium collapse have located holy Jewish books in the pile of rubble left by the collapse of a 12-story condominium tower.

At least 64 people were killed in the collapse, and 76 still remain unaccounted for.

Earlier this week, Israeli Col. Golan Vach was working alongside local rescue teams when he came across shreds of paper, notes, and books which he identified as texts from the Talmud, compilations of Rabbinical discussions, and other texts relating to Jewish law, the Miami Herald reported.

Lifting the stack, he handed it to a South Florida Urban Search and Rescue team member - and someone snapped a photo, which later went viral.

Speaking to the Miami Herald, Vach said, "It was special in this event to do your holy mission to get these things back to their families."

"We are doing this with very much dignity, very much respect. We are trying to do this mission the best we can."

He also noted that religious texts which can no longer be used are generally buried, not thrown out.

Like the other items recovered from the rubble, the books have been taken for inspection, in the hopes of uncovering clues as to what caused the collapse. According to Vach, the items will be released to the families following the inspection.

Raphael Poch, a member of the United Hatzalah delegation, told the Miami Herald that finding the books is "very, very significant."

"These are books Jewish people carried with them for thousands of years," he explained.