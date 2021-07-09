Dubai authorities probing explosion in container ship

Authorities in Dubai have launched a probe into Wednesday’s explosion on a container ship carrying flammable materials, AFP reported Thursday.

Firefighters rushed to the scene at Jebel Ali Port to tackle the blaze that broke out shortly before midnight on the large vessel which authorities said had been preparing to dock.

Flames and smoke poured from the ship but authorities said the blaze was doused within 40 minutes and there were no casualties, with all 14 crew members evacuated in time, according to AFP.

Police said that the summer heat, already hovering above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), may have been a factor.

"Jebel Ali Port authorities are continuing an extensive investigation on the cause of the fire and its circumstances," the Dubai Media Office said in a statement quoted by AFP.

Police vehicles and fire trucks were parked close to the heavily damaged vessel, which the authorities identified as the Comoros-flagged MV Ocean Trader, on Thursday.

Drone footage released by the Emirates media office showed smoke still emanating from the ship, docked at the port near stacks of thousands of containers.

Dubai police said three of the 130 containers on the ship held flammable materials.

"Initial reports indicate that... friction, or heat, may have led to the blast", Dubai police chief Abdullah al-Marri told Al-Arabiya, adding that there were no radioactive substances or explosives in the containers.