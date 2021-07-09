Herzog to world leaders: Join the fight against Iran

President Isaac Herzog has in recent days received greetings from leaders around the world on the occasion of his inauguration as the eleventh President of the State of Israel.

Among the leaders who have sent greetings are Queen Elizabeth II of England, King Abdullah II of Jordan, King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

The President responded to the leaders with deep gratitude and stressed that he was concerned about the attempts to challenge the country's security and the calls for its destruction by Iran. "These efforts, led by Iran, along with their relentless efforts to achieve nuclear capabilities, pose a threat to our security and stability in the region. I know that together we can prevent these attempts."

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed the close relations between Israel and Russia and added, "I hope that your work as President of the country will contribute to the further deepening of bilateral relations between us for the benefit of our citizens."

Queen Elizabeth II of England also sent a special letter congratulating the President on assuming office and stating that she looks forward to the continuation of excellent relations between the countries; The President of India wished Herzog great success and noted the central role of his father, former President Chaim Herzog, in establishing bilateral relations between the countries; The Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates congratulated him on his inauguration and wished the people of Israel continued prosperity; The King of Bahrain said he stressed his country’s desire to work in partnership and continuously to pursue beneficial cooperation channels and strengthen security, peace and stability in the region; The President of Brazil added that they intend to continue to strengthen ties and friendships between the countries, including in the fields of technology, science, trade and security.

The King of Jordan stressed that he hopes that stability will come to the region based on peace between Israel and the Palestinians under Herzog’s presidency. "Jordan will continue to strive for a just and lasting peace that fulfills the aspirations of all parties based on a two-state solution," Abdullah wrote.

The President also received letters from other heads of state, ambassadors, heads of Jewish communities and other Jewish organizations from around the world.