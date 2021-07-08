'Israel is on the verge of lockdown without a change in policy'

Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, the head of public health services in the Health Ministry, warned Thursday that Israel could face another lockdown if policies are not changed in the face of rising coronavirus cases and the spread of the Delta variant.

"If you stop referring to the index of the number of verified, and refer only to the number of patients in serious condition - it means treating Corona as if it were the flu," warned Alroy-Preis in an interview with Kan News.

"In a situation where there will be thousands of verified cases per day and a high number of patients in critical condition, the Ministry of Health will not have relevant tools like the green and purple passes and the rapid number of tests as there are today, and for this reason we will have to lockdown," she said.

"Living with the corona means performing tests wherever there is a risk of entry of unvaccinated people - rapid tests at the expense of the state, just as they do in England. Without reducing occupancy and without closing places, just perform lots of tests," Dr. Alroy-Preis continued. "When they want to take these steps to prevent the disease, it will be too late - and only the ax of lockdown will remain."