Jewish man assaulted, hit with wooden plank in Williamsburg, NY

Police in Brooklyn, New York along with Williamsburg Shomrim are looking for a man suspected of assaulting a Jewish man with a wooden plank in Williamsburg on Monday morning.

The assault occurred at 11:35 a.m. on Monday, reported Hamodia.

The 25-year old Orthodox Jewish man was followed on foot by the suspect who was shouting anti-Semitic threats. Near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Place and Hopkins Street, the suspect turned toward the victim and hit him on the back with a wooden plank. He then punched him in the chest.

Video of the incident shows the victim after being assaulted following the suspect for a short time while talking into his phone.

The assailant then picks up an empty cardboard box from a trash heap and throws it in a threatening manner in the victim’s direction before walking off.

The victim turned down medical help.

The suspect is still at large, with an investigation by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force still in progress.

The Jewish man’s assault follows a string of recent anti-Semitic incidents in Brooklyn.

On June 21, a bullet hole and a bullet fragment were found at the Khal Zichron Mordechai synagogue in Flatbush.

A few weeks earlier, on the morning of June 11, a Jewish man was verbally assaulted by a man yelling anti-Semitic slurs in front of Darchai Menachem Yeshiva in East Flatblush.

At the beginning of June, a Jewish man was robbed and assaulted in Brooklyn by three men on motorcycles who grabbed his kippah while threatening him with anti-Jewish slurs.