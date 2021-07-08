Lapid: We'll double amount of water given to Jordan

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met today (Thursday) in Jordan with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Spadi.

The two reached agreements on trade and water issues. The two sides agreed to increase Jordan's export potential to Judea and Samaria to $700 million a year from about $160 million a year, of which $470 million will be under Palestinian Authority trade standards (List A1) and the rest in accordance with Israeli trade standards (List B).

The increase will be summed up by the parties in accordance with the Paris Protocol, which constitutes the economic framework for trade between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

On the issue of water, the ministers agreed that Israel will sell Jordan an additional 50 million cubic meters of water this year, and the final details will be completed by the professional teams in the coming days. The agreement is in addition to Prime Minister Bennett's decision that the State of Israel will sell up to 50 million cubic meters to Jordan in the current water year.

Foreign Minister Lapid said after the meeting: "The Kingdom of Jordan is a neighbor and important partner of the State of Israel. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to hold ongoing talks in order to preserve and strengthen relations, we will expand economic cooperation for the benefit of the two countries. I thank the Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister for advancing the issues. "Thank you to the Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, for supporting the process, to the Minister of Economy, Orna Barbivai and to the Minister of Energy and Water, Karine Elharrar, for advancing the issues with Jordan."