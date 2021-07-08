New York man arrested over anti-Semitic attack

Palestinian protest in the heart of New York

A Staten Island man was arrested on hate crime charges Wednesday for allegedly throwing a firework at a woman from a pickup truck in Manhattan’s Diamond District during pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protests, police said, according to The New York Post.

The NYPD said on Twitter that the man, Mohammed Othman, 24, was arrested for hurling a firework that struck a 55-year-old woman from the back of a pickup truck on May 20.

The woman was treated at Bellevue Hospital for burns to her lower back and released, police said.

Police said Othman was also charged with two other incidents from the same protest.

He was hit with first-degree gang assault as a hate crime, third-degree assault as a hate crime and second-degree reckless endangerment as a hate crime.

Othman has at least six prior arrests, including for unlawful possession of marijuana, possession of a forged instrument and domestic violence with strangulation.

A spate of anti-Semitic attacks in New York City were recorded during the recent round of fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

In one incident, a Jewish man was brutally attacked in Times Square by pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators.

In another, thousands of protestors scuffled during parallel demonstrations in New York City, with police in Manhattan erecting metal barricades between the two groups.

New York police officers attempted to keep the groups separated, but videos posted to social media showed pro-Palestinian protestors breaking free through barricades and police in an attempt to reach and physically assault pro-Israel demonstrators.

In yet another incident, Jews were attacked by anti-Israel activists in Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Following the anti-Semitic attacks, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered increased police presence in Jewish communities in the city.