Uprising against Abbas in Ramallah Ramallah resident Bryan Williams discusses the protests against the Palestinian Authority that have erupted in the city. Rabbi Yehuda HaKohen ,

Flash 90 Mahmoud Abbas Yehuda HaKohen is joined by Ramallah resident Bryan Williams to discuss the protests against the Palestinian Authority that have erupted in Ramallah following Nazir Banat's murder at the hands of Western-backed PA security forces.



top