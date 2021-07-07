MK Sharren Haskel praises President Isaac Herzog's wealth of experience

MK Sharren Haskel is enthusiastic in her endorsement of Israel’s new President Isaac Herzog who she feels will be a successful president able to bring all sections of Israeli society together.

“I think Herzog is going to be a great president. He’s got so much experience in the international arena, in defense of Israel against different anti-Israel organizations. He’s very well known with world leaders as well,” Haskel said in an exclusive interview with Arutz Sheva.

Herzog will likely be somewhat different than his predecessor, former President Reuven Rivlin, who was known to be somewhat political in his position.

Haskel feels that Herzog’s strongest qualities – his ability to work well with everyone – will enable him to make a mark as president, and to rally the country together.

“He’ll be great in bringing more of the Israeli people together,” she said. “We’re such a diverse community here in Israel.”

She noted that Herzog’s candidacy received votes from all factions in the Knesset.

“I think he’s going to be that kind of president,” she said.

What does she tell people from overseas who see the liveliness of the Knesset and are surprised by how dysfunctional it might appear to an untrained eye?

She said that the Knesset has unfortunately developed a habit of parliamentary decorum “basically being run down by a vary aggressive opposition.”

However, that does not mean that there is not still a lively democratic process going on.

In terms of the current unity government, she admits it’s a “very challenging government.”

However, it’s not so different from past unity governments except for the historic addition of the Arab Ra’am party to the coalition.

Ra’am being part of the coalition “might be a failure but it might actually be a major breakthrough as well for Israeli politics,” said Haskell.