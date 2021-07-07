Israeli arrested on suspicion of offenses against the state, denied access to lawyer

It was cleared for publication that an Israeli citizen was arrested on suspicion of committing serious security offenses against state security.

The citizen has been under Shabak interrogation for a few weeks now.

During his first 20 days of detention, with the express approval of the court, he was denied the right to meet with a lawyer.

The rest of the details of the investigation and the identity of the detainee were banned from publication by an order issued by the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court.

The suspect's lawyers, Avi Chimi and Moshe Weiss, responded to the publication and said: "Despite the bombastic headline, this is a suspicion that will peter out. Our client is a loyal citizen of the State of Israel."