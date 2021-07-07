Obama to Rivlin: You set an example of democratic leadership

Former US President Barack Obama wrote a letter to former Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on the conclusion of his term office Wednesday.

“The work of the United States and Israel in pursuit of peace, security, and democratic progress is never done,” Obama wrote to Rivlin, who came into office during Obama's second term, “but your leadership on behalf of unity and democracy within Israel and partnership abroad set a positive example for those who will follow in your footsteps.”

“Congratulations on a remarkable career and thanks for your friendship over the years,” Obama continued. "You have always been a staunch supporter of the close friendship between the United States and Israel, and during my time as President I could always count on you as a source of advice and partnership.”

Rivlin stepped down as President on Wednesday as Isaac Herzog was inaugurated as Israel's eleventh president.