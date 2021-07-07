Ex-Health Ministry chief: Too many unvaccinated people, vaccinate everyone

The former director-general of Israel’s Health Ministry called for universal vaccination against the coronavirus, while crediting the use of the vaccine thus far with preventing a “catastrophe”.

Speaking with Erel Segal and David Wertheimer Wednesday, Moshe Bar Siman Tov, an economist who led Israel’s Health Ministry from 2015 through 2020, warned against complacency vis-à-vis the coronavirus, saying new variants of the virus could lead to a resurgence of the pandemic in the fall.

“The situation is under control, but we do need to prepare for a change in the situation. This coming fall is the period we need to prepare for.”

The former Health Ministry chief added that Israel has “too many unvaccinated people,” and called for the entire population to be vaccinated.

“There could be more variants, and I would advise maintaining life as normal, but vaccinating everyone. There are too unvaccinated people. We cannot allow the option of our having another outbreak that forces us to close the education system next year. We cannot let our kids sit at home another year.”