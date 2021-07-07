MK Gafni to PM Bennett: 'Free the people from your punishment'

MK Moshe Gafni, who chairs the Knesset's Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party, on Tuesday night slammed the government's actions, alleging that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is not up to the task.

"I call on Naftali Bennett, and ask you: Free the people of Israel from your punishment," Gafni said. "Leave the prime minister's office. It's not for you."

"Your abilities are close to zero, you're not capable of functioning in any area.

"Instead of doing things for the sake of the public, during [the] coronavirus [pandemic], providing tax discounts, and other issues, you have busied yourselves for the last two-and-a-half weeks solely with a collection of laws which pertain to you, the small politicians, and then at the end you fall like flies.

"Let it go. It's too much for you. It's not for you," he concluded.

The statement "fall like flies" is a reference to the coalition's failed attempt to pass the Citizenship Law, which aims to prevent the reunification of Palestinian Authority Arab families.

The law narrowly failed to pass the Knesset, with 59 voting in favor and 59 against, and two abstentions.