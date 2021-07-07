Century-old Bible to be used in swearing-in ceremony

Yitzhak Herzog, Israel's 11th president, will be sworn in on Wednesday - on a 107-year-old Bible gifted to his grandmother by her father, Rabbi Hillman, who served as chief rabbi of Glasgow.

According to Yediot Aharonot's Itamar Eichner, the Bible was originally gifted to Herzog's grandmother Sara, on the eve of her wedding to Rabbi Isaac Herzog.

After it survived both World Wars, the Bible was used by Herzog's father, Chaim Herzog, during his own swearing-in ceremony.

The Knesset will convene for the ceremony at 4:30 p.m., half an hour before the president-elect is called up to take his oath. During the ceremony, two rabbis from the IDF rabbinate will blow shofars as the Knesset Speaker declares: “Long live the President of Israel.”

The ceremony is expected to conclude at approximately 7:30 p.m., after which President Herzog and his wife will leave the Knesset.