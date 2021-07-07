Rogue Yamina MK: I may run with the Likud

MK Amichai Chikli (Yamina) may run with the Likud in the next elections.

In an interview Wednesday morning with Kan Reshet Bet, Chikli said that if elections were held today, he would probably vote for the Likud, since there is no liberal party to its right.

"I did not change my stance at all," Chikli said in the interview. "Yamina formed a government without a vision and without an anchor, in a step which constitutes a misappropriation of the public's faith. It erased its DNA, and I am happy that I'm not there."

Chikli emphasized that the Likud has not offered him a spot on its list, and that if Yamina kicks him out and attempts to block his path to joining an existing party, he may form a new party.

When asked whether he would support the proposed budget bill, Chikli added that his decision to vote against the Citizenship Law is not indicative of how he will vote on the budget bill. He also said that he voted against the Citizenship Law due to changes which had been inserted in the bill that night.