Number of Israelis traveling abroad rising slowly but surely

Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) on Tuesday evening published data on the number of Israelis traveling abroad this year, in comparison to the same period last year.

During the month of June, 297,400 Israelis traveled abroad, compared to 16,100 last year and 837,000 in June 2019.

The number of Israelis traveling abroad has risen steadily, though it has not yet reached the pre-pandemic rate.

According to CBS, less than 10,000 Israelis traveled abroad in February.

Since the beginning of the year, Israelis made 691,300 trips abroad, with 276,400 leaving from Ben Gurion International Airport.

Last month, the Israeli government declared that all Israelis over age 16 who travel abroad must affirm that they will not visit or travel through "black" countries.