Today: Isaac Herzog to be sworn in as 11th President of Israel

President-elect Isaac Herzog is slated to be sworn into office Wednesday, at a special ceremony in the Knesset plenum.

Herzog, who is set to replace outgoing President Reuven Rivlin, will be sworn in as the eleventh President of Israel at a special session of Knesset Wednesday afternoon.

The Knesset is set to convene for the special session at 4:30 p.m., half an hour before the president-elect is called up to take the oath of office.

At 5:00 p.m., Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) will begin the inauguration, swearing Herzog in as president.

During the inauguration, two rabbis from the IDF rabbinate will blow shofars as the Knesset Speaker declares: “Long live the President of Israel.”

Once he is sworn in, Herzog will sit alongside his predecessor, Reuven Rivlin and the Knesset Speaker, Mickey Levy.

Levy will make an address, followed by Rivlin, who will deliver a farewell speech, with Herzog giving the final address.

The inaugural ceremony is set to end at approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, at which time President Herzog and his wife will leave the Knesset.