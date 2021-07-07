Heat wave to break Friday

Wednesday will see a slight rise in temperatures, with the heat becoming slightly more oppressive. Along the coast it will be muggy.

The heat will be moderately oppressive in the mountains; moderate to heavy along the coast, in the lowlands, and in the northern Negev; and heavy in the northern valleys, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Arava regions.

Thursday will be clear, and temperatures will rise again, becoming slightly higher than seasonal average inland and in the mountains. Along the coast, the weather will be humid.

According to Meteo Tech, Friday's weather will be much the same, with temperatures slightly higher than average inland and in the mountains, and humidity along the coast.

Saturday will see a slight drop in temperatures, and the heat will become less oppressive and more similar to the seasonal average.

Sunday will be partly cloudy or clear, with temperatures at seasonal average.