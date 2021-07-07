Abbas phones Rivlin, expresses hope for peace

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday evening called President Reuven Rivlin ahead of his departure from office, the PA’s official Wafa news agency reported.

Abbas expressed during the phone call a hope to achieve peace between the two sides as soon as possible. Rivilin thanked Abbas for his call, according to the report.

Rivlin's term will end on Wednesday, when President-elect Isaac Herzog is sworn in.

Last week, during his visit to the United States, Rivlin took part in a United Nations luncheon in which he said that Israel and the Palestinian Arabs must put the past behind them in order to coexist in peace.

Rivlin addressed Abbas directly in his comments, saying, “We must forget the past, once and forever. We were not doomed to live together between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea. We were destined to live together. That is our only hope for ending this conflict. The State of Israel is here to stay, in eternity. Let us build trust between the peoples, let us return to talking about the future and let us aim for a brighter and better future for our peoples.”