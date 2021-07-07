Senior Likud official: The Likud is going to sit in the opposition for a long time

A senior official in the Likud on Tuesday evening, in a conversation with Arutz Sheva, spoke about the impending departure of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from the official Prime Minister’s Residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem.

"We understand that Netanyahu's departure from Balfour will have a major impact on the public," the senior official said. “After 12 years, Netanyahu has officially left Balfour and it will seep into the public that he is no longer Prime Minister. Many people have not yet digested this and it will be a difficult symbolic step."

"It is clear to us that it will be difficult for Netanyahu to return there and leaving Balfour will only add to his difficulty in returning to power. The public is slowly realizing that Bennett is Prime Minister of Israel and the country has not collapsed. It breaks down everything that Netanyahu has educated the public in recent years. We understand that the Likud is going to sit in the opposition for a long time to come," the official acknowledged.