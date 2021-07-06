Cuomo declares Disaster Emergency on gun violence

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a Disaster Emergency on gun violence Tuesday amid a large crime wave in New York City.

"Today I am issuing an Executive Order declaring a Disaster Emergency on gun violence. Gun violence is a public health crisis, and we must treat it like one. This declaration will allow us to give this crisis the full attention & resources it deserves," Cuomo tweeted.

"The gun industry is the only industry in America with immunity from civil lawsuits. It's an insult to victims of gun violence. Today I'm signing legislation to reinstate public nuisance liability for gun manufacturers in NYS," he added.



"Combatting gun violence means getting illegal guns off the streets. 74% of guns used in crimes in NYS were purchased out of state. The NYS Police will form a new Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit to stop the flood of illegal guns coming into NY from states with weak gun laws."