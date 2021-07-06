Hearing in the Polish Senate: No law will erase the memory of those who perished

A special hearing will be held in the Polish Senate Thursday morning. The State of Israel will be represented at the hearing by: the Chargé d'affaires of the Israeli Embassy in Warsaw, Tal Ben-Ari Ya'alon, and Halina Birnbaum, a writer, poet and survivor of the Warsaw ghetto.

The hearing will take place as Israel urges then Polish legislature not to pass a law which would prevent Holocaust survivors from claiming property stolen from them during the Nazi Holocaust.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said: "What happened on Polish soil during the Holocaust cannot be denied. Poland's attempt to pass another law that tries to obscure history and remove responsibility for the property of Holocaust survivors is an illegal and immoral attempt. The State of Israel will stand with the Holocaust survivors and on the side of history and will not bow its head in the face of these attempts. I hope that the Senate will change its decision and ensure good relations with Israel and no less importantly that it will give the respect due to history. No law will erase the memory of those who perished. Poland knows what needs to be done."

Halina Birnbaum, 91, will tell the story of her family, and the story of the struggle to get their property back.