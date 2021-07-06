Trump-endorsed Jewish candidate looking for win over anti-Trump Ohio GOP incumbent

A Donald Trump-endorsed Ohio candidate for the US House of Representatives has raised over $550,000 in the second quarter in his bid to replace Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, who voted to impeach the former president.

Max Miller said in a June 27 interview with Breitbart that anti-Trump Republican needed to be “purged out of office.”

“I’m running strictly on the America first platform, because when you have someone that votes with (Speaker of the House) Nancy Pelosi 38 percent of the time, you have to get them out,” he said.

Miller, who is Jewish, is a former Marine who was appointed by Trump to a position on the board of trustees of the United States Holocaust Museum. He also worked as an aide for Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and was an assistant in the Treasury Department in 2017, before being transferred to the White. He was the deputy campaign manager of Trump’s 2020 campaign.

During a recent Ohio rally, Trump called Gonzalez a “RINO” (Republican In Name Only).

“A guy named Anthony Gonzalez, who is bad news,” Trump said. “He’s a grandstanding RINO, not respected in D.C., who voted for the unhinged, unconstitutional, illegal impeachment witch hunt… He’s a sellout, and a fake Republican, and a disgrace to your state.”

So far, Gonzalez has raise a similar amount of campaign cash and he told Breitbart that “I couldn’t care less about what the former President says about me.”

Gonzalez was one of 10 Republicans in the House who voted to impeach Trump in January for “incitement of insurrection."

Miller is the grandson of Samuel H. Miller, a noted American real estate businessman who turned lumber company Forest City Material Co. into real estate giant Forest City Enterprises. Samuel H. Miller served on many boards including the United Jewish Appeal and the Jewish National Fund.

Miller’s uncle is Aaron David Miller, a well known Middle East studies scholar who has been an advisor to Republican and Democratic Secretaries of State, and who is a global affairs analyst for CNN.