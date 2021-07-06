Surfside rescue workers brave high winds as tropical storm approaches

Search and rescue personnel work at the site of Surfside collapse

Footage posted to social media shows rescue workers braving high winds as they continue to search for survivors and bodies from the Surfside condominium collapse as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches.

The footage shows palm trees violently shaking in the wind as the rescue workers continued to search through the wreckage of the 12-story building.

The search and rescue operation was temporarily halted Monday in response to thunderstorms in the area.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that the rescue workers were frustrated by the delay and wanted to keep searching despite the dangerous conditions.

“Truly they live to save lives, and they’ve pushed ahead no matter what is thrown in their way,” Cava said at a news conference.

The death toll from the building collapse currently stands at 28, with another 117 people still missing 12 days after the disaster.

Tropical Storm Elsa currently has maximum sustained winds of 60 MPH. The storm is expected to bring heavy rains and possible tornadoes when it strikes Florida.