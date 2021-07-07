Crazy price-hikes are making local vacations inaccessible

Israel’s tourism industry among the many taking a huge hit during the pandemic. But the tourism ministry already cancelling its ad campaign launched last month to encourage locals to go on summer vacations.

And the reason is they just cannot justify the enormous hike in pricing. While vowing to address the issue, tourism minister Yoel Razvozov said “I don’t see a reason to continue the campaign while the prices of vacations are so high. It is a pity to waste public funds on this and vacations are not just for the rich."