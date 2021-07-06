Former Trump aid’s new social media site GETTR hacked within one hour

A new social media site created by former Trump spokesperson Jason Miller “founded on the principles of free speech, independent thought and rejecting political censorship” was hacked during its first hour.

Shortly after GETTR went online on Sunday, a hacker broke into at least four accounts top accounts belonging to Trump allies, including Miller. The prankster changed their names.

The cyber breach was confirmed by Miller, reported the Washington Examiner.

"The problem was detected and sealed in a matter of minutes, and all the intruder was able to accomplish was to change a few user names," Miller told Reuters.

Screenshots posted to social media show that the names were changed on accounts belonging to Miller, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Fox News contributor Matt Schlapp.

The name on all the accounts was changed to "JubaBaghdad was here, follow me in twitter :)."

Under Schlapp’s name the hacker also added “^^free palestine^^.”

GETTR bills itself as a “non-bias social network” alternative to mainstream social media sites. Its mission statement includes "fighting cancel culture, promoting common sense, defending free speech, challenging social media monopolies, and creating a true marketplace of ideas.”

The name GETTR is a blend of the phrase “getting together.”

Miller created GETTR as an alternative to Facebook and Twitter, both of which have been accused of anti-conservative bias. Former President Donald Trump is permanently banned from Twitter and is banned from Facebook for at least the next two years.

According to media reports, Trump will not be joining GETTR.

“Trump isn't joining Jason Miller's new social media platform, Gettr -- won't have any financial stake or participation, I'm told. Apparently the ex president still has plans for a separate platform. Unclear what exactly,” tweeted Jennifer Jacobs, senior White House reporter for Bloomberg.