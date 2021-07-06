28 killed in plane crash in eastern Russia

A plane carrying 28 people crashed in eastern Russia Tuesday, Russian authorities said.

Citing rescue officials, Russia media outlets, including TASS, said that there are no survivors in the crash, with all 28 people onboard reported dead.

The plane, an Antonov An-26 twin-engine turboprop, was flying from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana in the far eastern Kamchatka region. The mayor of Palana, Olga Mokhireva, was among the passengers killed, TASS reported.

According to a report by Interfax, the plane is believed to have crashed into a cliff while preparing to land. Poor visibility is suspected of causing the crash.

The plane was carrying a crew of six, with 22 passengers onboard at the time of the accident, Russia’s civilian air authority said.