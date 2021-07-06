Israel offers humanitarian aid to Lebanon

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz is offering to send humanitarian aid to Lebanon through the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFL).

In light of the dire economic situation in Lebanon, and considering Hezbollah’s attempts to deepen Iranian investments in the country, Defense Minister Gantz contacted IDF liaison officials and discussed a proposal to transfer humanitarian aid to Lebanon.

On Sunday evening, at a ceremony inaugurating a monument in honor of Southern Lebanese Army (SLA) soldiers, Minister Gantz said: “As an Israeli, as a Jew and as a human being, my heart aches seeing the images of people going hungry on the streets of Lebanon. Israel has offered assistance to Lebanon in the past and even today we are ready to act, and to encourage other countries to extend a helping hand to Lebanon so that it will once again flourish and to emerge from its state of crisis.”