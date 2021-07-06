501 new COVID cases as infection rate continues to climb

A total of 501 new cases of the coronavirus were reported across Israel Monday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Tuesday morning.

There are now 2,901 known active cases of the virus in Israel, with the vast majority – 2,828 – not requiring hospitalization, compared to 73 hospitalizations.

The percentage of tests returning positive held steady at 0.7%, the same level recorded Sunday, and the highest level since April 17th.

The number of seriously ill patients declined, however, falling from 35 on Monday to 33 Tuesday morning.

No new COVID-related fatalities have been reported since June 23rd, with a total of four deaths reported over the past month. The total number of fatalities since the pandemic began is 6,429.

Nearly 18,000 people received the first dose of the COVID vaccine Monday, along with nearly 3,000 people who received the second dose, bringing the total number of vaccinated to 5,663,255 for the first dose and 5,180,662 with both doses.

With children 12 and up eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, 36.3% of Israelis 10-19 have received the first dose thus far, with 24.3% having received both doses.