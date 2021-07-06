Israeli rescue team to remain in Miami

The Israeli search and rescue team dispatched to Surfside, Florida will continue its efforts there for at least another week, Israel’s Defense Ministry announced Tuesday.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday approved, in coordination with Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, the prolonged stay of the Home Front Command delegation in the U.S.

The delegation, which is assisting in the search and rescue efforts following the recent disaster in Miami, will remain “on site for an additional week, until the mission is complete,” a spokesperson said.



This decision was reached based on requests received from Jewish organizations as well as updates from the ground about the effectiveness and importance of this delegation.



“We will continue to reach out to any country in need, particularly to our American friends and our Jewish brothers and sisters in the Diaspora,” Gantz said.

“I would like to extend my condolences to the families who have lost loved ones and to extend my prayers for those injured and missing in the disaster. I would also like to thank the members of the delegation who carry out their mission to save lives and provide aid in such a noble manner."