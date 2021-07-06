Israel and South Korea sign COVID-19 vaccine agreement

Israel on Monday night signed a deal with South Korea, stating that Israel will provide to South Korea about 700,000 expiring doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine at the end of the month.

Delivery of the vaccines will begin in the coming days.

As part of the deal, Israel will receive in the fourth quarter of the year an identical number of Pfizer vaccine doses ordered by Seoul. The deal was made with Pfizer's approval, sources told Haaretz.

Last month, Israel signed a similar agreement with the Palestinian Authority, which would have seen the transfer of 1.2 million vaccine doses to the PA.

Hours later, however, the PA announced the cancellation of the agreement to receive Pfizer vaccine doses from Israel, claiming that the doses have expired or are about to expire.

The deal with South Korea involves a smaller number of doses because Israel wants to ensure that it has enough doses for those aged 12-15 who receive the first dose of the vaccine by July 9, according to Haaretz. A second dose is set aside for all Israelis who receive their first dose by that date.

In recent months, Israel has held talks with several countries, including the United Kingdom and the Czech Republic, in an attempt to create a deal to offload its large surplus of expiring vaccines, the report said.