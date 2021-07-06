Death toll in Miami condominium collapse rises to 28

Search and rescue personnel work at the site of Surfside collapse

The death toll in the Florida condominium collapse rose to 28 on Monday after four more bodies were discovered, USA Today reports.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 117 people remain missing since the Champlain Towers South collapsed June 24.

Three bodies were recovered Monday morning and one in the afternoon, Levine Cava told reporters.

The search resumed on Monday, hours after the remaining sections of the building were brought down in a controlled explosion, ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa which authorities had feared could have caused the remnants of the structure to fall on search and rescue teams.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that it appeared that Elsa was moving farther to the west, likely sparing Surfside and the Miami area from the brunt of the storm.

The search had been paused on Monday evening due to lightning, Levine Cava said, stalling efforts that had spanned into all sections of the search grid following the building's demolition.

She added that 4.8 million pounds of concrete had been removed from the site of the collapsed building.

Among the victims identified on Monday were a Jewish couple in their sixties, Tzvi Ainsworth and Itty Ainsworth, who had moved from Australia to Florida to be close to their children, and who had been missing since collapse.

On Sunday, authorities in Surfside identified David Epstein, 58, as another victim of the building collapse in Miami. His wife, Bonnie, was identified on Shabbat.

The couple settled down in retirement after a long career in real estate investing. They lived in unit 901 in the Surfside building which collapsed.