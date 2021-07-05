Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook and many of the most powerful and influential moguls in the world will gather this week at the Sun Valley Resort in Idaho in what has been called the "summer camp for billionaires," NPR reported.

The resort was founded in 1936 and is frequented every year by America's biggest movers and shakers for an annual weeklong gathering, dubbed the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference.

Attendees play golf and tennis and engage in outdoors activities such as hiking and rafting.

Special guests also come to address the event, including former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when he led the CIA and former Argentinian President Mauricio Macri.

The conference, which is held in a veil of secrecy, is said to be where many of the most influential decisions in the business world are made. For instance, Jeff Bezos allegedly decided to purchase the Washington Post while attending such a conference.