The body of an 18-year-old boy who went missing Sunday night was found on a beach in Hadera Monday, not far from where he drowned.

Or Alpa had gone swimming with two of his friends in rough waters and was swept away. His friends made it back to shore, but he did not. A large-scale search and rescue operation was launched, which ended with the unfortunate discovery of his body.

Or left behind his parents and several siblings.