Surfside building collapse death toll rises to 27

Three more bodies were found Monday in the remains of the condominium which collapsed in Surfside, Florida, raising the death toll to 27.

"Since the first responders were able to resume their work on the collapse last night, we have very sadly recovered three additional victims,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Danielle Levine Cava said Monday. “The total number of confirmed deaths is now at 27.”

118 people remain missing from the disaster.

The remains of the building were brought down in a controlled demolition Sunday night, amid concerns over the structure’s stability and ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa, which authorities had feared could have caused the remnants of the structure to fall on search and rescue teams.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that it appeared that Elsa was moving farther to the west, likely sparing Surfside and the Miami area from the brunt of the storm.