All vaccinated yeshiva students to be allowed into Israel

All yeshiva and seminary students who have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from the coronavirus will be allowed into Israel to study this fall, Yeshiva World News reported.

Students who have recovered will have to present medical documentation showing when they had the virus. Simply possessing anti-bodies against the coronavirus will not be enough,

The decision to allow the students into Israel was made following meetings between representatives of the yeshivas and seminaries with the Interior and Health Ministries.

Last month, it was reported that a group of about 30 haredim had fraudulently obtained student visas in order to travel to Israel for a wedding. While the group was successful in reaching Israel, the yeshivas involved in the fraud will now be struck off the list of institutions whose students can be awarded visas.