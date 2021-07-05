Video: Reuters
Watch: Rescuers trying to find dozens missing in Japan landslide
Rescuers in Japan trying to locate 80 people still missing 2 days after landslides tore through the seaside city of Atami.
Tags: Landslides Japan
landslide
iStock
|
