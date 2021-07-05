Regional Cooperation Minister names J Street leader as political adviser

Regional Cooperation Minister Issawi Frej has appointed Yael Patir as his senior political adviser. Patir previously served for nine years as the Israel Director for the J Street organization.

Before that, Patir was the director of the Civil Leadership Department at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation. She is a research fellow at Mitvim, the Israeli Institute for Regional and Foreign Policy, a fellow at the Alliance for Israel’s Future, and also a member of the Geneva Initiative steering committee.

Minister Frej stated: "Yael has an in-depth knowledge of the various regional factors, both in the Palestinian Authority and in the countries of the region, as well as experience in public diplomacy and working with organizations and senior US administration officials, which will help promote joint projects. Yael is a significant addition to the quality team that is being built in the ministry, led by director Roni Alon, with the aim of strengthening its capabilities as a comprehensive factor in Israel's cooperation with the Palestinian Authority and the countries of the region."