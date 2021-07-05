Bennett, Putin, agree to hold meeting

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday spoke for the first time since taking office with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Bennett began the conversation by thanking Putin for his congratulations on forming an Israeli government, emphasizing the historic connection between the Russian and Jewish peoples.

The two also discussed several issues pertaining to foreign affairs and security, and Bennett thanked Putin for his aid in preserving regional stability, as well as for his help on the issues of captive and missing Israelis.

The two also discussed the status of Russian immigration to Israel, and the great importance the Prime Minister attributes to it in the relations between the two countries.

Bennett and Putin ended the conversation with an agreement to meet soon.