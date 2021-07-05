Poll: Nearly half of Republicans don't plan to vaccinate against coronavirus

New poll shows Americans' decision to vaccinate splits largely along party lines.

Tags: Poll US Republican Party Coronavirus Democrats
Nissan Tzur ,

US Pres. Joe Biden receives his coronavirus vaccine
US Pres. Joe Biden receives his coronavirus vaccine
Reuters

Most of the US Democrats have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while among Republicans that number drops to less than half, a new poll by The Washington Post and ABC News showed.

The poll, released Sunday, showed that 86% of Democrats have received at least one shot, and just 6% say they are unlikely to get vaccinated. Meanwhile, 45% of Republicans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 47% say they are unlikely to get vaccinated, while four in ten say they "definitely" will not vaccinate.

Among independents, 22% say they definitely will not vaccinate against COVID-19, while 54% say they have received at least one dose and 11% say they are likely to vaccinate.

The poll also showed that 60% of those who are unvaccinated believe US officials are exaggerating the risks presented by the Delta coronavirus variant.

So far, 66.8% of US adults have been vaccinated, close to US President Joe Biden's goal of 70%; 54.6% have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

At the same time, over 600,000 people have died of coronavirus around the US.



top