Sheba expert: 'Enforce mask-wearing in enclosed spaces'

Professor Galia Rahav, head of the Infectious Disease Unit and Laboratories at the Sheba Medical Center, on Monday morning spoke with 103 FM Radio about the rise in coronavirus infections across Israel.

"There is a rise in the number of cases," she said. "It's not very impressive, but it exists. Therefore, this is exactly the time to attack the situation, and to prevent a greater outbreak."

According to her, in order to stop the virus from spreading in Israel, first and foremost Israel must push forward the vaccination of youth and adults who have not yet been vaccinated against coronavirus.

"Fifteen percent of adults have not been vaccinated, and we need to reach them," she emphasized.

She added: "We need to enforce mask-wearing in enclosed spaces, as well as among youth in schools. Obviously, we must take care of the airport, and check all those who returned from abroad five days after they land as well, not just at the airport."

Regarding the possibility that Israelis may need a third dose of the vaccine, Prof. Rahav said: "We still do not know exactly how long the vaccine is effective for. There is a drop in antibody levels as time goes on, but that's a well-known phenomenon."

Prof. Rahav also said that she has been working to advance the provision of a third dose of the vaccine for those who are immunocompromised.

"For three months already, I've been trying to move things, and I very much hope that it will actually happen in the coming days," she said. "These people are very likely to become infected - the two vaccines they received usually were not effective, and they have high infection and morbidity rates from this disease. Therefore, I think it's worth vaccinating them. It would be a shame to throw the doses in the trash instead of vaccinating the people."