Another Jewish victim of Miami building collapse identified

Authorities in Surfside have identified David Epstein, 58, as another victim of the building collapse in Miami. His wife, Bonnie, was identified on Shabbat.

According to Yeshiva World News, David and Bonnie Epstein were the parents of one son, Jonathan, who lives in New York.

The couple settled down in retirement after a long career in real estate investing. They lived in unit 901 in the Surfside building which collapsed.

The search and rescue mission at the collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside was suspended on Saturday as a crew prepared for the demolition of the remainder of the building.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the search and rescue operations will resume immediately after receiving the all-clear from engineers.

Authorities had previously halted the rescue and recovery effort early Thursday after they detected movement that raised concerns a section of the high-rise tower still standing might topple onto search crews in the debris field, but the operation was restarted about 15 hours later.