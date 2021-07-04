Fmr. Health Min.Dir: 'This is not a 4th wave, quickly vaccinate teens'

In a study conducted at the Hebrew University on the effects of the 'Delta Variant' of the coronavirus found that the vaccines are less effective at preventing hospitalization than against previous strains of the virus. However, it is too early to determine the effect the new variant will have on the rate of hospitalizations and severe cases.

Former Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Health Prof. Itamar Grotto conveyed a message of optimism in the fight against the coronavirus. "Let's erase the words fourth wave, these are the last convulsions of the third wave. At the moment we see mainly morbidity among children, and we know that morbidity in children is mild," he told 103FM.

He stressed that "it is not completely gone, but we have very good tools to deal with the variant. We have accumulated new technologies - vaccination, testing, investigations, green passes."

He added: "I think there will be an increase in the number of patients. We are learning from experience, there is room for much wider risk management. Even if we have 1,000 infected people most of whom are children, we will not be in trouble. With the flu we have tens of thousands verified a day."

"We are prepared for complex scenarios." Regarding the administration of a third vaccine, he said: "It has clear advantages, but there may be disadvantages. We do not know what another dose does to people. Sometimes it can suppress the immune response. We need to have discussions and see the data."

At the end of the conversation, the former deputy director general referred to the vaccination campaign that has been taking place in recent days, and to the feeling of panic that the vaccines would expire and that it would not be possible for additional people to get vaccinated against the virus.

"I think we need to hurry up and vaccinate teenagers, we are seeing a spread among young people and teenagers so I think it's important. I do not think the reason should be that the vaccines will expire, there are ways to deal with extension or bring more vaccines. The consideration is - the more vaccinations the more we can reduce the spread."