NYPD: 69% increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes this year

Anti-Semitic hate crimes in New York City have increased 69% over the first six months of 2021, according to figures released by the NYPD, the New York Post reported.

113 assaults have been committed against Jews so far this year, compared to 67 over the same period in 2020.

Jews are the group which face the highest number of hate crimes, closely followed by anti-Asian crimes, which number 105, a whopping 400% increase over the 21 anti-Asian assaults which were committed during the same period last year,

There were 28 anti-African American assaults, 11 attacks on whites, five against Muslims, and four against Hispanics.

31 hate crimes were identified against members of the LGBTQ community.

Overall hate crimes totaled 320, an increase of 139% over the same period last year.