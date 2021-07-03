Arab-Israeli kicked out of Turkey for wiping nose on bill

An Arab-Israeli was kicked out of a Turkey after wiping his nose on a 20-lira bill.

The man, Mahmad Nadar Badarna, was filmed wiping his nose on 20 Turkish lira prior to paying his bill at a restaurant in Turkey's capital city.

According to reports, one day after the footage was publicized, Istanbul police detained Badarna at the hotel in which he was staying in the Beşiktaş area, on charges of insulting one of the symbols of the Turkish government's sovereignty.

Badarna was later removed from Turkey and sent back to Israel.

Turkey's 20-lira bills feature an illustration of Ahmat Kamal Dein, a well-known Turkish architect. The bill is worth approximately $2.30.