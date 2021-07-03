MK Katz: 'I could have put together a government.'

MK Yisrael Katz (Likud) commented that in his opinion, opposition leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu was wrong in not agreeing to let Katz be a right-wing prime minister in his place.

According to the former Finance Minister, if his request had been granted then he would have "certainly succeeded" in forming a government.

"I proposed to Netanyahu at the time that if he was going to offer every head of a small party to be first in rotation then he should really let the Likud vote for who they wanted as their PM as well. I was quite sure that I would have been elected," he said.

"I know for a fact that I would have been able to form a government, even by a wide margin. After a year with me and an emergency government, he could have returned. I think I was right about that and it may be a pity it did not happen. But Netanyahu decided he would continue to be the opposition leader and we will honor his decision."

Katz noted, "Unfortunately, Prime Minister [Naftali] Bennett does not have the required grasp of economics, security, education, and health to lead the nation."