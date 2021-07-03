Johnson & Johnson says its vaccine works well against delta variant

Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine works well against the delta variant and the immune response lasts at least eight months, the company said on Thursday, according to NBC News.

“Current data for the eight months studied so far show that the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine generates a strong neutralizing antibody response that does not wane," Dr. Mathai Mammen, global head of Janssen Research & Development, Johnson & Johnson, said in a news release. "Rather, we observe an improvement over time."

The report came as some people who have received the one-dose vaccine have wondered whether they'd need a booster against the highly contagious, mutated virus. The delta variant, which was first identified in India, now accounts for 25 percent of new COVID-19 cases in the United States and has been detected in all 50 states.

Two doses of the Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccines have shown to be highly effective against all the known coronavirus variants, but it was previously unclear whether the Johnson & Johnson vaccine also protected against the delta mutation.

More than 12 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The FDA cleared the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which works with just one dose instead of two, in late February.

