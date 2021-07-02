Death toll in Florida building collapse rises to 20

The death toll from last week's condominium collapse in Florida rose on Friday to 20 after search-and-rescue crews found two more bodies, including the seven-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter, officials said, according to Reuters.

There are 128 people still missing from last Thursday’s incident.

The number of people unaccounted for dropped by 17 from Thursday's figure. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news briefing that the totals were fluid, in part because investigators sometimes learned of additional family members when determining whether missing residents were safe.

The young girl was the third child to be recovered from the collapse site in the oceanfront town of Surfside, next to Miami Beach.

Levine Cava said the discovery was especially difficult for rescuers, who have mounted an unprecedented around-the-clock effort to search for survivors even as the odds have grown longer with each passing day.

Authorities halted the rescue and recovery effort early Thursday after they detected movement that raised concerns a section of the high-rise tower still standing might topple onto search crews in the debris field, but the operation was restarted about 15 hours later.

At some point, the remaining part of the building will be demolished, but Levine Cava said on Friday that it would "take some time" before that occurs.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited the community. During the visit, they met with Levine Cava and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The President offered to have the federal government fully fund the rescue and recovery efforts for the first 30 days, telling the officials that they just had to "pick up the phone" and ask for whatever they needed.

Later, Biden met with local Chabad rabbis, many of whom have community members who are missing.

One of the rabbis, Rabbi Yankie Fellig, told Biden that his sister and brother-in-law were in the building.

